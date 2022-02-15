BOSTON (CBS) – A 34-year-old Leominster man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his co-worker at Logan Airport early Tuesday morning. State Police said Kenric Smith and another American Airlines worker had a fight on the ramp side of Terminal B.
During the fight, Smith allegedly stabbed his co-worker with a multi-use tool.
The victim, a 38-year-old Lynn man, was conscious when he was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
State Police said evidence suggests the stabbing was the result of a dispute between the two men and the public was never in danger.