BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady is retired. For now. We think. When it comes to a potential comeback, the 44-year-old said “never say never.” So for now, nobody is saying never. Not with Tom Brady.

That includes two of his closest football friends, Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman. Both players can lay claim to being among the small group of Brady’s favorite pass catchers, so both have opinions that carry a little bit more weight than most regarding the potential for a football-playing future for Brady.

Both players think it’s possible that Brady plays again. But each guy has a different take.

“The guy can play at any age. If he’s 50 years old he can still come back,” Gronkowski told USA Today during Super Bowl week. “I think he’s going to come back but in a couple of years. The guy’s a beast. He can play anytime.”

Edelman was a little bit less definitive than Gronk.

“My answer for ‘Were you surprised when he retired?’: You know, no, I’m not. And that’s the same answer if he comes back. You wouldn’t be surprised,” Edelman told Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston. “I don’t know how he’s going to feel in six months when he’s sitting there. The first offseason when you retire, it’s different. You have a routine, you have a body clock that you’re so used to. I did it for 12 [years], he did it for 22, so like, it’s gonna have to — it’ll hit him in some form or another. But it wouldn’t surprise me if he came back.”

What also wouldn’t surprise Edelman would be an accompanying piece of film to document that comeback.

“I mean, it’d make for a hell of a documentary that I’m sure he would make,” Edelman said.