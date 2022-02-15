FOXBORO (CBS) — Jozy Altidore is all smiles as he gets used to his new home in New England. The Revolution signed the 15-year veteran on Monday, and Altidore was on the pitch with his new team — and in their new uniforms — at Tuesday’s training session in Foxboro.

The New Jersey native isn’t bothered by the frigid temperatures outside. In fact, it’s part of what he embraces about this sports-crazed region, and he’s happy to be part of it all.

“I’m super excited to catch some Bruins, Patriots and Celtics games and embrace the sports culture of this city,” Altidore told WBZ-TV’s Levan Reid ahead of Tuesday’s session.

Altidore spent the last seven years of his career with Toronto, earning MLS Cup MVP honors in 2017. He tallied 70 goals and dished out 24 assists over his 152 matches with the Reds, plus another 42 goals over 115 career caps for the United States.

Things did not end well for Altidore north of the border, but he’s eager to bring his scoring prowess to New England. The move reunites him with Bruce Arena, who was Altidore’s head coach for the first two seasons of his MLS career with the New York Red Bulls in 2006 and 2007. Altidore’s scoring was down the last two years in Toronto, but the 32-year-old is confident that joining New England’s stellar attackers in Gustavo Bou and Adam Buksa, plus all-world playmaker Carles Gil, will lead to some big things in 2022.

“My experience, just adding another weapon to a very, very strong strike force with three great attackers already on the team and many more complementing them,” he said. “Just trying to find ways to take pressure off them, take the load off them and still keep us a threat going forward.”

Adtidore says that New England is a young and exciting team, and he’s just looking to add to the club’s energy on the pitch. He is bringing all of his experience to an already strong core in New England, and simply wants to add to the winning culture that is already in place.

“I’m so happy to be here. Just to get back to the states as an American, it feels great,” Altidore told Reid on Tuesday. “It’s a great group of guys, a group that accomplished a lot last year and looking to add to keep building this year and in the coming years. I’m excited to be here and can’t wait to get started, get the season going. I’m really happy to be in a great city.”