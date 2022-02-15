CBS News BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Boston News, Dick Vitale, Mass General Hospital

BOSTON (CBS) – Legendary college basketball analyst Dick Vitale is undergoing vocal cord surgery Tuesday at Mass General Hospital in Boston.

The ESPN color analyst has publicly shared his health struggles in recent years. He was previously diagnosed with lymphoma and melanoma.

Last month, Vitale announced that he needed to “shut it down for the season” and wouldn’t be returning to ESPN as he prepared for surgery to treat dysplasia and ulcerated lesions on his vocal cords.

That surgery was scheduled to take place Tuesday morning at Mass General.

Dr. Steven Zeitels, who performed Adele’s vocal cord surgery in 2011, will be in charge of Vitale’s procedure. Singers like Steven Tyler, Roger Daltry, Lionel Ritchie, and Cher have also come to Mass. General to see Dr. Zeitels.

“My biggest fear due to my age is the anesthesia. Let’s face it for me tomorrow is my NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP,” Vitale tweeted Monday night.

Vitale said he is aiming for a return to the broadcast for the 2022-23 college basketball season.

CBSBoston.com Staff