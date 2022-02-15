BOSTON (CBS) – Legendary college basketball analyst Dick Vitale is undergoing vocal cord surgery Tuesday at Mass General Hospital in Boston.

The ESPN color analyst has publicly shared his health struggles in recent years. He was previously diagnosed with lymphoma and melanoma.

Last month, Vitale announced that he needed to “shut it down for the season” and wouldn’t be returning to ESPN as he prepared for surgery to treat dysplasia and ulcerated lesions on his vocal cords.

That surgery was scheduled to take place Tuesday morning at Mass General.

I am getting ready to get my examination by Dr Zeitels in Boston . He is going to scope my throat & check to see if my vocal cords inflammation has subsided. If so I am scheduled for surgery Tuesday 7:45 AM . 🙏🙏🙏 for a good report . pic.twitter.com/CiCzzftOJF — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) February 14, 2022

Dr. Steven Zeitels, who performed Adele’s vocal cord surgery in 2011, will be in charge of Vitale’s procedure. Singers like Steven Tyler, Roger Daltry, Lionel Ritchie, and Cher have also come to Mass. General to see Dr. Zeitels.

My evaluation & scoping of my throat just was completed by Dr Zeitels . The good news is that the improvement of the vocal cords has been substantial that it will allow him to do surgery tomorrow at 7:45 AM . pic.twitter.com/5s28OJeTJn — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) February 14, 2022

“My biggest fear due to my age is the anesthesia. Let’s face it for me tomorrow is my NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP,” Vitale tweeted Monday night.

Vitale said he is aiming for a return to the broadcast for the 2022-23 college basketball season.