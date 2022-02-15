EAST BROOKFIELD (CBS) – Massachusetts State Police identified two people killed in a head-on crash Monday in East Brookfield.
It happened Monday around 12:30 p.m. on Route 49 near Flagg Road.
Police said Jesus Acevedo, 60, of Fitchburg was driving a 2021 Nissan Rogue northbound when he crossed into the southbound lane and slammed into a 2018 Toyota Tacoma being driven by 71-year-old Daniel Wilmore of Leicester.
Both drivers were killed in the crash.
A 28-year-old Leicester man who was a passenger in the Toyota was seriously injured. He was taken to an area hospital.
State Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.