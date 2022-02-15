WEATHER ALERT:Wind Gusts Up To 65 MPH Possible Later This Week
EAST BROOKFIELD (CBS) – Massachusetts State Police identified two people killed in a head-on crash Monday in East Brookfield.

It happened Monday around 12:30 p.m. on Route 49 near Flagg Road.

Police said Jesus Acevedo, 60, of Fitchburg was driving a 2021 Nissan Rogue northbound when he crossed into the southbound lane and slammed into a 2018 Toyota Tacoma being driven by 71-year-old Daniel Wilmore of Leicester.

Both drivers were killed in the crash.

A 28-year-old Leicester man who was a passenger in the Toyota was seriously injured. He was taken to an area hospital.

State Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

