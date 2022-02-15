Julian Edelman, Rob Gronkowski Weigh In On Potential For Tom Brady Returning To NFLTom Brady is retired. For now. We think. When it comes to a potential comeback, the 44-year-old said "never say never." So for now, nobody is saying never. Not with Tom Brady.

Revolution-AS Cavaly Concacaf Match PostponedThere will be no Concacaf match at Gillette Stadium on Tuesday night.

BU Beats Northeastern 1-0 In Beanpot FinalDylan Peterson scored with 2:48 remaining and Boston University edged three-time defending champion Northeastern 1-0 in the 69th annual Beanpot championship.

Revolution Officially Announce Signing Of Jozy AltidoreWhat had been reported for weeks was made official on Monday, as the New England Revolution announced the signing of Jozy Altidore.

Here Are The Patriots' Odds For Winning Next Year's Super BowlThe NFL season is, sadly, over. So begins a long, cold stretch of the calendar without football. But there's always next year.