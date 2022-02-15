WORCESTER (CBS) — It was a tough commute on a frigid Tuesday morning for some Commuter Rail riders.
The MBTA said all Framingham/Worcester trains are at risk of experiencing significant delays because of a “rail defect.”
⚠️ All Framingham/Worcester trains may experience significant delays in both directions due to train traffic caused by a rail defect. Individual alerts will be sent as necessary.
— MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) February 15, 2022
Delays were as long as 55 minutes, according to the Commuter Rail’s Twitter feed.
It wasn’t immediately clear what was causing the defect.