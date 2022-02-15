CBS News BostonWatch Now
WORCESTER (CBS) — It was a tough commute on a frigid Tuesday morning for some Commuter Rail riders.

The MBTA said all Framingham/Worcester trains are at risk of experiencing significant delays because of a “rail defect.”

Delays were as long as 55 minutes, according to the Commuter Rail’s Twitter feed.

It wasn’t immediately clear what was causing the defect.

