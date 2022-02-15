BOSTON (CBS/AP) – The former chief financial officer of Boston Grand Prix has been sentenced to four years behind bars for tax fraud.
Prosecutors said John Casey was paid more than $900,000 in 2015 and 2016, but never included that income on his personal tax returns.
Casey pleaded guilty to several charges.
A judge also sentenced him to three years of supervised release and ordered he pay restitution of nearly $2 million.
Boston Grand Prix planned an IndyCar race in the city in 2016 but the event was ultimately canceled. Organizers said the city made unreasonable demands, while city officials said the race course group was disorganized.
