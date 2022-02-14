BOSTON (CBS) – Snow fell for much of the day in the eastern part of Massachusetts on Sunday into Monday morning.
Here are the latest snowfall totals from the National Weather Service, Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service in Taunton, and WBZ-TV Weather Watchers.1150 PM: New Bedford, MA: 3.0″
12:30 AM
Rockland 6.3
Abington 6.0
Norton 6.0
Westboro 5.8
Lexington 5.8
South Weymouth 5.5
Walpole 5.1
Rockport 5.0
Dorchester 4.8
North Scituate 4.5
Rockland 4.5
Saugus 4.3
Topsfield 4.0
Attleboro 4.0
Hudson 4.0
Duxbury 4.0
Grafton 3.7
Taunton 3.5
Brockton 3.5
Auburn 3.5
New Bedford 3.0