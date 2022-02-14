BOSTON (CBS) – Even after President Biden’s continued conversations with the Russian and Ukrainian presidents and other world leaders, there’s still no diplomatic end in sight. Here in Boston, our Ukrainian neighbors are worried but resolute.

“My heart is broken. I’m so scared for what’s going to happen,” said Lesya Kuzyk.

CBS News has learned some Russian troops have shifted away from assembly areas near the Ukrainian border – instead moving into attack positions.

“This escalation right now is extremely scary,” said Kuzyk.

Kuzyk now lives in Revere, but her thoughts revolve around her relatives in Ukraine- especially her young goddaughter and nieces.

“We’re talking every single day and we are really worrying. These are people who wanted a normal life – go to work and have school; Of course, they have the same pandemic as us. They chose their path, and they will not give up,” she said.

Lesya’s friend and neighbor also feels as if her heart is on the other side of the world – broken in two. Her loved ones in Ukraine, as well as in Russia.

“Some of them are poisoned with propaganda; absolutely brainwashed. Others we cannot communicate to protect them and not to put them in danger. There is no freedom in Russia. There is no possibility to express your thoughts and sympathy without life threatening consequences,” Ganna Sav said.

Sav hasn’t spoken Russian in years – choosing only Ukrainian. Both women feel pain but have also found such comfort in community here.

“From my coworkers and colleagues and neighbors. People are just showing so much support. We are blown away,” Kuzyk added.

Ukrainians, Ukrainian-Americans, friends from all over New England are invited to the “Stand with Ukraine: Day of Solidarity in Boston” this Sunday.

Schedule of events:

11:00 a.m. – Memorial Service in honor of The Heavenly Hundred held at Christ the King Ukrainian Catholic Church in Jamaica Plain

11:30 a.m. – Memorial Service in honor of The Heavenly Hundred held at St. Andrew Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Jamaica Plain

1:00 p.m. – Ukrainian Motorcade starting at King Ukrainian Catholic Church

3:00 p.m. – Candlelight Vigil at World War II Memorial at Back Bay Fens Park