BOSTON (CBS) — What had been reported for weeks was made official on Monday, as the New England Revolution announced the signing of Jozy Altidore.
The Revs signed Altidore through the 2024 season, with his official introduction set to take place on Tuesday.
“I am excited to begin this next chapter with the Revolution and look forward to competing for trophies in New England,” Altidore said. “I am grateful for this opportunity to reunite with Bruce Arena and look forward to getting to work with my teammates immediately.”
The 2017 MLS Cup MVP was bought out by Toronto, where he had played for seven years, scoring 70 goals with 24 assists in 152 matches played.
86 @MLS goals.
115 @USMNT caps.
Goalscorer.@JozyAltidore is your newest member of the #NERevs pic.twitter.com/XYk9FWGpTi
— New England Revolution (@NERevolution) February 14, 2022
“We welcome Jozy Altidore to the New England Revolution,” Revs sporting director and head coach Bruce Arena said. “Jozy is a player we know well and feel confident that he will be an excellent addition to our team. I believe Jozy can continue to be an outstanding goal scorer, and we will work hard to get him back to full fitness and in good form over the next couple of months.”