DOVER (CBS) – Members of the community are coming together to mourn the death of Dover-Sherborn High School senior Owen Bingham, who was killed in a car crash over the weekend.
Grief counselors and therapy dogs will be on hand at the school all week. Dover-Sherborn High School principal John Smith said the community is heartbroken over Bingham's death.
Bingham was driving a car at around 1 a.m. Saturday when police said it went off the road and crashed. Bingham was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. Four other teenagers were hurt but are expected to survive.
Smith described Bingham as a strong student and loyal friend loved by many classmates and teachers.
“He was loved by many peers and teachers,” Smith said. “The Dover-Sherborn community is a strong and supportive one. Our teachers, students, community leaders, and parents will help each other through these very difficult times.”
Students gathered at Pilgrim Church over the weekend for a vigil remembering Bingham.
Funeral services are planned for Thursday and Friday.