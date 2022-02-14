WOBURN (CBS) — The next time Ninety Nine restaurant-goers order a side of fries or potatoes, they’ll know where those spuds came from.
The Woburn-based chain recently announced it will only serve “Maine Potatoes” at every one of its 103 restaurants in New England and upstate New York in order to support local farmers.READ MORE: No Excuses, Just An Explanation For Sunday-Monday Snow Totals
Mashed potatoes, potato skins and fries will be made of a mixture of Maine potatoes, while baked potatoes will be “100% Caribou Russet potatoes.” The Caribou Russet is a variety developed by the University of Maine that was released a few years ago and is said to produce good baked potatoes.READ MORE: Who Has The Most? Snow Totals For February 13
“We believe the Maine Potato is the best potato in the country,” Maine Potato Board executive director Don Flannery said in a statement. “Ninety Nine is a great restaurant, and a great company with strong New England roots. It has been a delight to work with their team to ensure quality local agriculture being used in their restaurants.”MORE NEWS: Overheight Truck Gets Stuck, Tipped Under Weston Bridge