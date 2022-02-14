BOSTON (CBS) — The NFL season is, sadly, over. So begins a long, cold stretch of the calendar without football.

But there’s always next year. And with the Patriots lacking a playoff victory since their Super Bowl LIII victory three years ago, folks in New England might be getting a little bit antsy for a run of success to return for Bill Belichick’s team.

The bad news on that is that the Patriots aren’t exactly expected to contend for a title next year. But the good news may be that the Bengals weren’t supposed to reach the Super Bowl this year, either.

In any event, while the future can’t be predicted, here’s where the Patriots stand at various sportsbooks regarding their chances of winning next year’s Super Bowl.

William Hill has the Patriots as a +2500 bet to win Super Bowl LVII, tied for the 12th-best odds overall and seventh-best in the AFC. The Chiefs (+700) and Bills (+750) have the best chance, with the Rams having a +1000 payout for a back-to-back championship run.

It’s the same story at DraftKings, which has the Patriots at +2500 to win it all, tied for 12th-best odds in the NFL and seventh in the conference. The Chiefs and Bills are both at +750, followed by the Rams (+1000).

At Bovada, the Patriots are also at +2500, tied for 12th in the NFL and seventh in the conference. The Bills and Chiefs have the same number (+700) there.

The Patriots have a slightly different number at MGM, where it’s a +2200 bet for New England to win the Super Bowl, tied for 11th in the NFL and sixth in the conference.

It’s a worse picture, though, at FanDuel Sportsbook, where the Patriots have a +2800 number to win next year’s Super Bowl, 16th in the NFL and 10th in the AFC. Once again, the Bills and Chiefs are the favorites, both at +700.

The overall picture indicates that every sportsbook is at least wary that the Patriots have a shot to win it all next year, even though they’re nowhere near the favorites.