GORHAM, N.H. (AP) — A woman who was unable to stop her snowmobile in time jumped off before the empty machine crashed into a trail groomer in Gorham, New Hampshire State Police said.
Neither person was hurt during the crash Sunday.
The groomer was being driven for a local snowmobile club on a hilly section of trail, police said. The 41-year-old snowmobile driver from Auburn, Massachusetts, was approaching from the opposite direction with a riding partner.
As they came over a hill, her partner was able to slow down his machine and go to the side of the groomer safely and stop. The woman was unable to stop in time and jumped off before the machine struck the groomer’s snow blade, police said.
Police said inattention and unreasonable speed contributed to the crash. The woman was issued a summons.
Reached Monday, the woman said she would not dispute the summons.
(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)