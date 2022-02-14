EAST BROOKFIELD (CBS) — Two people are dead and another has serious injuries after a crash in East Brookfield on Monday.
Police asked drivers to avoid Route 49 as they responded. Both sides of the highway at Flag Road were closed.
Two cars at the scene had extensive front-end damage.
Mass. State Police said the road would be closed until at least 4 p.m.
It's unclear what causes the crash.