BOSTON (CBS) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics have revised developmental milestones for young kids for the first time in years. Their goal was to make it easier for families to identify areas of concern.
Instead of listing behaviors that 50 percent of kids can do between birth and five years, the updated checklist identifies behaviors that at least 75 percent or more of children can be expected to achieve.
For example, at least 75 percent of 2-month-old babies can look at your face, smile when you talk to them, and hold their heads up when on their tummies. Most 1-year-olds can wave “bye-bye”, look for a toy hidden under a blanket, and walk holding onto furniture. Most 3-year-olds speak well enough for others to understand them (most of the time) and can use a fork.
The checklist now includes milestones for kids ages 15 months and 30 months, and includes more social and emotional milestones.
The thought is that if parents and pediatricians can identify developmental delays that might indicate autism or other concerns, children can get interventions as soon as possible.