BOSTON (CBS) — Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus vaccine-related medical questions. If you have a question, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter.

Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health.

“I’ve read that after 4 months my booster shot is less or not effective. What should I do now?” – Janet

While the effectiveness of the boosters against Omicron seems to wane after about four months, they still seem to be highly effective at preventing hospitalization and death. In the U.S. right now, fourth shots are only being recommended for people who are moderate to severely immunocompromised, not for the general public. If it appears that hospitalization and the risk of severe illness begin to rise in people who are vaccinated and boosted, regulators will consider additional shots. Fortunately, the Omicron wave is slowing, and I anticipate in the next few months that you’ll be able to return to many of your previous activities. But for now, I would still not go to public places unmasked, including restaurants. Omicron cases are falling, but we’re not out of the woods yet.

“My wife and I are both double vaccinated and boosted with a newborn at home. Will we eventually just end up contracting the virus while hoping our newborn has the antibodies needed to be okay?” – Chris

If your wife was vaccinated while pregnant and/or is breastfeeding, your baby should receive some protection from passive immunity (mom passing antibodies to baby). We also know that if both parents are vaccinated, young children are less likely to get infected. As the Omicron surge winds down, I think you and your child will be at much lower risk of infection. I anticipate as the weather begins to warm and the virus naturally wanes with the arrival of spring, you’ll be able to shed your masks more often and spend some much-needed time outdoors with your newborn. I would not assume that it is inevitable that you and your wife will get infected.