BOSTON (CBS) — What a difference a day makes…from sunglasses and clear skies on Saturday to snow-covered cars and cold temperatures on Sunday. The ever-changing New England weather is back.

“I don’t know. From 60 to the snow, it gets really confusing to me,” one man told WBZ-TV.

“Finally the weather is getting better, almost springtime, we’re almost there, and then it’s like ‘oh by the weather is going to be bad again,” another said.

Hannah Patzwahl ran 17 miles during Saturday’s nice weather. “Yesterday I just had shorts on, jog bra, classic it was 60 degrees. Now I have to bundle up,” she said.

“We went to Castle Island beach and walked around and enjoyed the sunny weather and wore sunglasses and enjoyed the beach,” said Jason Renfrow of Brookline. “Now we’re enjoying the snow. It’s unusual but we are making the best of it.”

Boston University’s Quidditch sports team began their spring practice on Sunday.

“It is absolutely not fun to play in so hopefully it’s gone soon and we can go back to normal functioning,” Head Coach Harry Greenhouse.

Though this snow fall pales in comparison to the blizzard we got two weeks ago. Its still enough for folks to come out and shovel their driveways and sidewalks.

“Yesterday the dog was running around in the park. Short sleeves and no jacket. Today I’ve got a coat on and a hat and I’m shoveling,” a man said.

Some space savors were back on a few streets even though this was not a snow emergency situation.

Amed Shaikh just moved here from India and is adjusting to the weather.

“This is something new for me and experiencing for the first time,” said Shaikh.

Now he knows like all New Englanders when it comes to the weather: be prepared for anything.

And that’s just the way it is in New England.