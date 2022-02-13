WEATHER ALERT:Light Snow Sunday And Monday After Record Warm Temperatures
CBS News BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Everett News, Everett Shooting

EVERETT (CBS) — Everett Police released images of people they want to talk to about a shooting at an apartment complex on Charlton Street. It happened on Friday around 11 a.m.

Officers did not find anyone hurt but they did stay at the scene for quite a while searching for evidence.

If you recognize anyone from the picture or have information about the shooting, call police at 617-389-2120.

CBSBoston.com Staff