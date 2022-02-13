EVERETT (CBS) — Everett Police released images of people they want to talk to about a shooting at an apartment complex on Charlton Street. It happened on Friday around 11 a.m.
Officers did not find anyone hurt but they did stay at the scene for quite a while searching for evidence.
The @everettpolicema is interested in the identification of three individuals below who were at the scene of a shooting incident on Fri 2/11 at 11 am at 25 Charlton St, Everett. If you know the Identification or location please call us at 617-389-2120. @MajorCityChief pic.twitter.com/9KajtiKhx8
— Chief Steve Mazzie (@ChiefMazzie) February 13, 2022
If you recognize anyone from the picture or have information about the shooting, call police at 617-389-2120.