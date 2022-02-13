Jayson Tatum Scores 38, Celtics Rally Past Hawks For 8th Win In RowThe Boston Celtics beat the Atlanta Hawks 105-95 Sunday for their eighth straight win.

Josh McDaniels Snags 2 Members Of Bill Belichick's Coaching Staff To Join Him With RaidersFormer Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is taking some friends with him to Las Vegas.

Tom Brady, Bucs Reportedly Haven't Ruled Out QB Coming Out Of RetirementTom Brady has retired from football for less than two weeks. But rumors about his potential return to the NFL won’t stop popping up.

WATCH: Big Game Roundtable With Jim Hill And The Talk's Jerry O'Connell And Akbar GbajabiamilaCBS Los Angeles Sports Director, Jim Hill sat down with Jerry O'Connell and Akbar Gbajabiamila, co-hosts of 'The Talk' on CBS to talk about Sunday's big game!

Swayman Makes 30 Saves As Bruins Blank Senators 2-0Jeremy Swayman made 30 saves, and the Boston Bruins beat the Ottawa Senators 2-0 on Saturday.