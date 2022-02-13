MEDWAY (CBS) — There was a hero’s welcome in Medway on Sunday. Olympian Zack DiGregorio returned home from the Beijing Olympics.
The Medway-native just competed in the double luge.
While his team finished in 11th place, this reception made him feel like a winner.
“It makes me speechless just to see all the support from my hometown, it’s why I strive in this sport every single day. When you have this much support it doesn’t get much better than that. Thank you Medway so much, thank you all of Massachusetts, it’s been so amazing,” DiGregorio said.