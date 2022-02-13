BOSTON (CBS) – Chris Doughty, a Republican candidate for Massachusetts governor, joined WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller to discuss the state of the COVID pandemic, his voting record and more.

Doughty is the only candidate currently running against Geoff Diehl in the Republican primary. This is his first time running for governor.

The businessman from Wrentham was asked about the current state of COVID in Massachusetts and his stance on mask mandates.

“I think all of us, we’re all looking forward to this being in our rear-view mirror. I think we have to be understanding, and compassionate and watch the data to figure out what is the best path,” Doughty said. “You want citizens to feel safe, but not controlled. So I think just finding that correct balance so we can get to that off-ramp and put this behind us.”

Doughty said he does not support vaccine mandates similar to the one in place in Boston.

“We don’t want to be an unfriendly state. We don’t want to be the state that sends people way to other states. We’ve already had too many citizens move out,” Doughty said. “I think we should say to the rest of the nation ‘Hey, we’re open for business.’ We want citizens, we want to grow. We don’t want to be unfriendly in any way to those who have chosen not to get the vaccine.”

Diehl has criticized Doughty for casting his vote for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election. Some Democrats, meanwhile, have said they won’t vote for Doughty because he voted for Donald Trump in 2020.

“I’ve taken flak from a lot of people over that,” Doughty said. “I’m a businessman. I come from the outside. I’m not beholden to any political machines. I voted who I thought would make sense at that time. I stand by my record. I think it’s important for candidates to be genuine, and be honest.”

Keller @ Large: Part 2