GILFORD, N.H. (CBS) – An 11-year-old boy from Westford was seriously hurt during a snowmobile crash Saturday afternoon on Lake Winnipesaukee.
It happened around 4 p.m. in Gilford between Loches Island and Governors Island.
The boy was with three others on the lake when they tried to cross what New Hampshire Fish and Game described as a “dangerous pressure ridge.”
While attempting to cross, the boy was unable to negotiate it and flipped his machine. As a result of the crash, the boy was thrown from his snowmobile.
Two off-duty Gilford police officers were fishing nearby. They responded to the crash along with Gilford firefighters.
The boy was taken by helicopter to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
No further information on his condition is currently available.