DOVER (CBS) — The Dover-Sherborn student killed in a car crash early Saturday has been identified. The principal said it was 18-year-old Owen Bingham of Sherborn.
Counseling services and therapy dogs will be on campus all week to help students.
Bingham was the captain of the schools state championship golf team and was set to attend Lafayette University in the fall.
Four other teenagers were hurt in the crash, which happened on Walpole Street in Dover.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.