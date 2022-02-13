BOSTON (CBS) – There was a little something for everyone this weekend.

We kicked off the weekend feeling like Spring on Saturday with temperatures soaring to 60 degrees. It felt more like late April than mid-February. Boston set a record high for the date, breaking the previous record of 58 degrees set back in 1999.

Of course, that brief warm-up didn’t last long… a cold front pushed through the area Saturday night dropping temperatures. By Sunday afternoon, it was 30 degrees colder! There was also some snowflakes flying around to start your Sunday as an area of low pressure developed along that front and the northern edge clipped the area with light, but steady snow. Most areas reported about 1-3” of snow, with some seeing slightly higher due to some brief banding that led to moderate snowfall for a time. Boston as of Sunday afternoon picked up 3.1” of snow, making today the third biggest snowstorm of the season! Boston has now picked up over 40” of snow this winter.

The snow isn’t over yet… the storm system is still well to the south, but parts of the area will continue to see snow overnight, with additional accumulations. Most of the precipitation will begin to shut off north and west through the overnight, but as winds continue to ramp up and turn onshore, steady snow will continue over the coast and primarily southeastern MA through early Monday.

Onshore winds will also lead to some enhancement and snow bands to develop near the coast and especially for portions of the south shore, Cape and Islands. An additional 2-5” of snow is possible.

A Winter Weather Advisory will continue for slippery road conditions and on untreated surfaces through Monday morning for Bristol County, Plymouth County, Cape Cod and the Islands.

There may be some coastal snow showers lingering early Monday, but everybody will notice the very cold conditions as you step out the door. Temperatures will be in the teens to start the day and not climb much with highs expected in the low to mid 20s. Of course, the gusty winds, especially along the coast will make it feel even colder. Expect wind chill values ranging from -10 to 10 above all day.

This COULD be the last of the snow for a while. After this Arctic airmass pulls away, signs are pointing towards another warmup later this week. Of course that warm-up comes with the risk of rain as well. We’ll be watching that portion of the forecast closely, stay tuned to WBZ for updates as new information becomes available.