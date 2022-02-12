Tatum Scores 24, Celtics Beat Denver For 7th Straight WinJayson Tatum had 24 points, Marcus Smart added 22 points, five steals and two crucial free throws, and the Celtics held on to beat the Denver Nuggets 108-102 on Friday night for Boston's seventh straight victory.

Brad Stevens Explains Why He's OK Trading Away Draft PicksDanny Ainge used to collect draft picks and lock them away where no other team could get them. This is not the way under Brad Stevens.

Brad Marchand Doesn't Think He Deserved Suspension For Punching, High-Sticking Goalie Tristan JarryBrad Marchand admits that he did something stupid. But he doesn't think he should have been suspended.

Matt Turner's Summer Transfer To Arsenal Becomes OfficialWe've known for a while that Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner was heading overseas to Arsenal. His transfer became official Friday morning.

WATCH: Richard Seymour Surprises Robert Kraft With Hall Of Fame AnnouncementRichard Seymour is a Hall of Famer. When he learned the news on Thursday, one of the first people he wanted to tell was Robert Kraft.