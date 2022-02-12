NEWBURYPORT (CBS) — Firefighters in Newburyport responded to solar panels on fire on Saturday morning. Crews arrived at a Perkins Way business to find smoke and flames coming from a 150-foot by 60-foot array of solar panels on the roof.
Several dozen workers were inside the building at the time but everyone was able to get out safely before firefighters arrived. No injuries were reported.
"Crews attacked the fire aggressively and were able to knock down the flames, limiting the fire damage to the roof and solar panels. The building did sustain some water damage however from firefighting efforts," said a press release from the fire department.
It took crews about 40 minutes to put the fire out.
The town's building inspector was called to the scene to evaluate the damage, which is estimated at $2-4 million.
Firefighters said three alarms were called and crews from multiple surrounding communities responded.