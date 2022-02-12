SHERBORN (CBS) — Dozens gathered at a church in Sherborn on Saturday to remember a teenager killed in a tragic car crash in Dover.

Dover Police said an 18-year-old male from Sherborn was driving a car when it crashed along Walpole Street around 1 a.m. Saturday.

Officers found a Honda CRV off the roadway near the intersection of Powder House Road.

An initial investigation says the car was driving on Walpole Street when it lost control. It then struck a guardrail and came to a rest against the tree. Police said the crash ejected the teenager from the car, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Four other teenagers were in the car and had injuries that are not life-threatening.

The teenager’s name has not been revealed yet.

A vigil was held at Pilgrim Church in Sherborn Saturday night.

Some of those who attended said the 18-year-old was a student at Dover Sherborn High School and a key player on their state champion golf team.

Father Robert Blaney of St. Teresa’s Church in Sherborn attended the vigil.

“We had candles lit, people were able to offer spontaneous prayers,” said Blaney. “It is not easy to say goodbye to a friend or a loved one at 18 years old. It is a good reminder to us to make the most of everyday and love the ones around us while we can.”

As of Saturday night, police are still figuring out why the car lost control.