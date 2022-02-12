REHOBOTH (CBS) — A fire in Rehoboth early Saturday morning destroyed several businesses, including a brewery and a gym.
A Dunkin Donuts employee working nearby spotted the flames on Park Street just before 3 a.m. Saturday morning.READ MORE: Record Warm Temperatures Saturday Followed By Light Snow Sunday And Monday
There were few fire hydrants in the area and tankers had to be brought in.READ MORE: Allston-Brighton Residents Outraged After 200-Year-Old Beech Tree Chopped Down By Developer
The building was home to a realty company Anawan Brewing, The House Of Fitness, and a restaurant under construction.MORE NEWS: DA Confirms Officer-Involved Shooting In Lexington
No one was hurt.