CBS News BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Rehoboth News

REHOBOTH (CBS) — A fire in Rehoboth early Saturday morning destroyed several businesses, including a brewery and a gym.

A Dunkin Donuts employee working nearby spotted the flames on Park Street just before 3 a.m. Saturday morning.

READ MORE: Record Warm Temperatures Saturday Followed By Light Snow Sunday And Monday

There were few fire hydrants in the area and tankers had to be brought in.

READ MORE: Allston-Brighton Residents Outraged After 200-Year-Old Beech Tree Chopped Down By Developer

The building was home to a realty company Anawan Brewing, The House Of Fitness, and a restaurant under construction.

MORE NEWS: DA Confirms Officer-Involved Shooting In Lexington

No one was hurt.

CBSBoston.com Staff