LEXINGTON (CBS) — A police officer-involved shooting in Lexington is under investigation by the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office. It happened near Hancock Street around 2 p.m. on Saturday.
It’s unclear if anyone was injured.READ MORE: Fire On Solar Panels, Roof In Newburyport Causes $2-4 Million In Damages
Hancock Rotary and the surrounding areas have been blocked off by police. Drivers should look for alternative routes.
READ MORE: Boston Breaks Record For Warmest Temperature On This Day
Lexington Police are currently involved in an active investigation. Hancock Rotary and surrounding roads are currently closed please seek alternate routes and remain away from the area.@LexingtonPolice @TownOfLexMA
— Lexington Police (MA) (@LexingtonPolice) February 12, 2022
No other information is available at this time.MORE NEWS: Police To Have Increased Presence At Curry College Saturday After Threat