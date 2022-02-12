CBS News BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Lexington News, officer involved shooting

LEXINGTON (CBS) — A police officer-involved shooting in Lexington is under investigation by the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office. It happened near Hancock Street around 2 p.m. on Saturday.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured.

Hancock Rotary and the surrounding areas have been blocked off by police. Drivers should look for alternative routes.

No other information is available at this time.

