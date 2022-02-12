DOVER (CBS) — An 18-year-old from Sherborn was killed in a crash in Dover early Saturday morning after being ejected from his car on Walpole Street.
Four others, which included two 18 year olds and two 17 year olds, were hurt in the crash, but all had non-life-threatening injuries.
Dover Police say they received calls about the crash a little after 1 a.m. Officers later found a Honda CRV off the roadway near the intersection of Powder House Road.
An initial investigation says the car was driving on Walpole Street when it lost control. It then struck a guardrail and then came to a rest against the tree.
As of Saturday night, police are still figuring out why the car lost control.
The name of the 18-year-old who was killed in the crash has also not been released.