BOSTON (CBS) – There’s a little something for everyone this weekend.

Longing for spring? Well, Saturday has felt more like late April with temperatures soaring to 60 degrees in parts of our area!

Prefer the cold and snow to set the scene for a romantic Valentine’s date? We got that too! Sunday will be back to winter with a 30 degree temperature drop and some light snow in the air!

SATURDAY:

Before Saturday, the record for the date in Boston was 58 degrees. That was beaten with temperatures reaching 60 degrees!

One other note, the winds were busy on Saturday, gusting over 20 mph out of the southwest, a warm wind direction.

SATURDAY NIGHT:

After sunset, the cold will start to creep in from the northwest. By midnight, temperatures are in the 20s north of Boston, low 30s to the south. By early Sunday morning, just about the entire area is well below freezing.

SUNDAY:

Sunday is a very cold day, about a 30 degree drop from high temperatures on Saturday. Not a ton of wind, but what little wind there will be, will be rather biting out of the north. Also, light snow along the Arctic boundary will develop Sunday. There looks to a be a little more moisture to work with, so expect snow to overspread the area Sunday morning and continuing through most of the day.

Snow will taper late Sunday and even into early Monday for parts of southeast MA. Steadiest snow is likely near the coast and south of Boston. Much of the area should see about 1-3″ of snow, perhaps a little lighter as you travel in north central and western Massachusetts.

Onshore winds will also lead to some enhancement and snow bands to develop near the coast and especially for portions of southeastern Massachusetts. That is where the highest snowfall is likely with 3-6″ possible.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for slippery road conditions and on untreated surfaces Sunday morning through Monday morning for Plymouth County, Cape Cod and the Islands.

VALENTINE’S DAY:

The cold will bottom out on Monday. Temperatures will be stuck in the teens and low 20s. A coastal storm will pass by to our east, far enough that we don’t expect any serious impacts. However, there could be a little bit of wind and snow right along the immediate coastline and especially over southeastern Massachusetts, Cape Cod, and the Islands. In those areas, winds could gust over 30 mph during the day Monday, and there could even be a coating to a few inches of snow over extreme southeastern Massachusetts.

This COULD be the last of the snow for a while. After this Arctic airmass pulls away, signs are pointing towards another warmup later next week and a rather mild finish to February overall.