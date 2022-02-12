BOSTON (CBS) – There’s a little something for everyone this weekend.

Longing for spring? Well, Saturday has felt more like late April with temperatures soaring to near 60 degrees in parts of our area!

Prefer the cold and snow to set the scene for a romantic Valentine’s date? We got that too! Sunday will be back to winter with a 30 degree temperature drop and some light snow in the air!

SATURDAY:

Before Saturday, the record for the date in Boston is 58 degrees. That was beaten with temperatures reaching 59 degrees!

One other note, the winds were busy on Saturday, gusting over 20 mph out of the southwest, a warm wind direction.

SATURDAY NIGHT:

After sunset, the cold will start to creep in from the northwest. By midnight, temperatures are in the 20s north of Boston, low 30s to the south. By early Sunday morning, just about the entire area is well below freezing.

SUNDAY:

There will be some light snow along the Arctic boundary early on Sunday. Best chance of seeing flakes would be south of Boston, although there could be flurries in spots to the north as well. This first round of snow will tend to sink southward and dissipate Sunday night.

Not expecting much more than some scattered coatings, mainly south of the Pike. Sunday is a very cold day, about a 30 degree drop from high temperatures on Saturday. Not a ton of wind, but what little there will be will be rather biting out of the north.

VALENTINE’S DAY:

The cold will bottom out on Monday. Temperatures will be stuck in the teens and low 20s. A coastal storm will pass by to our east, far enough that we don’t expect any serious impacts. However, there could be a little bit of wind and snow right along the immediate coastline and especially over southeastern Massachusetts, Cape Cod, and the Islands. In those areas, winds could gust over 30 mph during the day Monday, and there could even be a coating to a few inches of snow over extreme southeastern Massachusetts.

This COULD be the last of the snow for a while. After this Arctic airmass pulls away, signs are pointing towards another warmup later next week and a rather mild finish to February overall.