CBS News BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Boston News, Boston Weather

BOSTON (CBS) — Boston reached record warm temperatures on Saturday. As of 12 p.m., the city had reached 59 degrees and was expected to get warmer.

A previous record for the highest temperature on February 12 was set in 1999 at 58 degrees.

While Saturday will feel more like late April, light snow is expected just one day later.

Sunday is set to be a very cold day, with about a 30-degree drop from high temperatures on Saturday.

CBSBoston.com Staff