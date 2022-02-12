BOSTON (CBS) — Boston reached record warm temperatures on Saturday. As of 12 p.m., the city had reached 59 degrees and was expected to get warmer.
A previous record for the highest temperature on February 12 was set in 1999 at 58 degrees.
BOS has already reached 59°F as of 12pm this today, which breaks the previous record high of 58°F set in 1999. We will update our record with the afternoon maximum temperature later today #MAwx
— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) February 12, 2022
While Saturday will feel more like late April, light snow is expected just one day later.
Sunday is set to be a very cold day, with about a 30-degree drop from high temperatures on Saturday.