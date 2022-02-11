BOSTON (CBS) — This weekend, you can support a local restaurant by ordering food for your Super Bowl party, celebrate Black History Month in Cambridgeside, and enjoy a Galentine’s Day at Ned Devine’s.
It's all part of this weekend's To Do List.
BUTTERMILK & BOURBON SUPER BOWL BOX
Buttermilk & Bourbon is making it easy with platters to go made specifically for the big game. Orders of items like chicken sliders and beignets can be made through Saturday, with pickup available on Sunday at either of their two locations in Boston and Watertown.
https://www.buttermilkbourbon.com/menus/
When: Pickup on Feb. 13
Where: Buttermilk & Bourbon locations (160 Commonwealth Ave., Boston and 100 Arsenal Yards, Watertown)
Cost: Prices vary
CAMBRIDGESIDE BLACK HISTORY MONTH CELEBRATION
In honor of Black History Month, Cambridgeside is partnering with J. Perry Fine Art and hosting a pop-up market this weekend featuring local black-owned businesses. Shop from over 30 venders selling everything from art to clothing. You can find the market on the second floor of the shopping destination.
https://www.cambridgeside.com/event/Pop-Up-Market/2145558232/
When: Feb. 11-12: 11am-8pm, Feb. 13: 12-6pm
Where: Cambridgeside, 100 CambridgeSide Place; Located on Level 2
Cost: N/A
NED DEVINE’S GALENTINE’S DAY BRUNCH
With Valentine's Day right around the corner, celebrate the holiday with a group of friends at Ned Devine's. The Faneuil Hall Restaurant is hosting a Galentine's Day brunch on Sunday with a special themed menu, and music and movies playing throughout.
When: Sunday, February 13 (11am-2pm)
Where: Ned Devine’s, 1 Faneuil Hall Marketplace
Cost: Prices vary