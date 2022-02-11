GLEN, N.H. (CBS) — Here’s your chance to get a card from a significant “otter” this Valentine’s Day.
The otters at Living Shores Aquarium in Glen, New Hampshire were making dozens of cards Thursday.
The staff designed the front, but the otters supplied the art inside.
The first 25 people to visit the gift shop on Monday and say the password "secret admirer" will receive one of the cards for free.