ESSEX (CBS) – When it comes to sports memorabilia, Rick Gonsalves has quite an impressive collection.

But it’s easy for the Essex man to pick his most prized possessions: the 7 Super Bowl helmets from each year Tom Brady won a championship, all signed by the quarterback.

“We’re never going to see another quarterback like that again in our lifetime. And maybe not the next,” said Gonsalves.

When asked why the Super Bowl LV helmet marking Brady’s win with Tampa Bay was on a different shelf, Gonsalves said, “I had to isolate it. Winning it with Tampa Bay and so forth, it wouldn’t seem right on the same shelf with the Patriots helmets.”

He started the collection after the Patriots won Super Bowl XXXIX, buying three helmets together. Of course, back then he had no way of knowing it was just the start, but with each win, he wanted to keep it going.

“Not easy. They only do so many,” said Gonsalves. “I was lucky to get the first three and make the connections to get the rest. I don’t think there are too many people in the country— I know there are some that have the entire collection, but there aren’t that many of us.”

For that reason, ahead of the big game he wants to share his collection with the public. On Saturday, he’s putting it on display at the D.E.S. Portuguese American Club at 133 Prospect Street in Gloucester from 10am to 2pm.

“They can pick them up and hold them and so forth. And they come home with a good memory. They go home with a good feeling. That’s what you want today,” said Gonsalves.

As for Brady’s recent retirement announcement, Rick admits there is a sense of relief.

“Exactly. Although my broker will miss my business,” said Gonsalves.