SALEM (CBS) – Salem officials report coyote sightings are on the rise in nearly every area in the city.
While attacks on humans are rare (there have been less than 10 in Massachusetts in the last 60 years), according to Mass Audubon, officials are still urging caution as limited access to food in the winter pushes coyotes out of the woods.
Salem officials said residents should not feed coyotes and secure garbage and pets. Residents who see a coyote should make a noise to encourage it to run away and let Salem Police know, especially if the coyote seems sick or injured.