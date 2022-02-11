BOSTON (CBS) — Looking for the perfect destination for an intimate dinner date? With Valentine’s Day around the corner, there’s a new list of the “Most Romantic Restaurants” in America – and an Italian spot in Boston makes the cut.
Mamma Maria in the North End is the only entry from Massachusetts on the OpenTable ranking, which looked at millions of reviews to see which restaurants were noted for being romantic by diners.
“Many things come together to create a romantic dining experience—world-class cuisine, attentive (but never intrusive) service, and a unique ambiance,” OpenTable says.
“This is our go-to for date night or to bring another couple or a special occasion,” one reviewer from January said.
"This is such a good spot to have a romantic meaningful date. Everything was perfect," another commented.
According to OpenTable, anyone looking to book a reservation may have to have a belated Valentine’s celebration, as no availabilities are shown until Tuesday.
Two Providence, Rhode Island restaurants also made the list – Los Andes Restaurant and Hemenway’s.
