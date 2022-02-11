BOSTON (CBS) – Truck driver Lionel Leaming is heading from Massachusetts to Buffalo, New York. He had not planned on it being the spot where other truckers are organizing to converge in support of the truck blockade at the Canadian border.

“I’ll probably dance around it,” he said. “I feel like we’re a valuable asset to getting everything going, and I feel like they’re just hindering the progress,” he said. “They’re just making it harder on us, ‘cause less drivers means we’ve got to go back and forth from job sites.”

Canadian truckers are at a standstill in protest of pandemic restrictions. Since it’s playing out along the border with Michigan, the U.S. auto industry is feeling the impact on the supply chain.

“I’ve seen more in my system of no availability than I’ve ever seen before,” said Mark Winters, who works at Napa Auto Parts in Brockton. He’s been struggling with supply issues throughout the pandemic. To now face more possible fallout is frustrating. “We’re stretched thin sometimes; seems like we’re buying from places we may have never reached out to before,” he said.

Groups in Massachusetts have popped up on social media organizing to support protesting truckers, but experts say the real threat is what could trickle down to consumers.

“Anything that hinders trade at the moment, particularly physical hindrances like putting a truck in the way, is not going to be good for that problem,” said Boston University economics professor Tarek Hassan. “If you go to a car dealer and you say you want a new car, and they don’t have any, they can either tell you that you have to wait, or you have to pay more and they’ll give you the one that they might still have somewhere on the lot.”