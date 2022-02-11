BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) announced Friday that it is ending its mask mandate for student athletes on February 28.
Face-coverings had been required during fall and winter sports this academic year.
“Moving forward as we navigate the winter statewide tournament, we will adhere to host school and venue-specific restrictions,” the MIAA, which governs high school sports in the state, said in a statement.
The MIAA also said schools will still have to follow the protocols that are in place at the local levels.
“Anyone who chooses to wear a mask may continue to do so. As we have learned throughout this ordeal, we will continue to monitor facts that we receive to inform future decision-making.”
Gov. Charlie Baker and the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education announced Wednesday that the statewide mask requirement for K-12 schools in Massachusetts will also be lifted on Feb. 28.