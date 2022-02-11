DANVERS (CBS) – A psychologist from Danvers has been arrested on child pornography charges after a contractor discovered a hidden room in his apartment, police said.
The contractor was hired to renovate the bathroom in 68-year-old Mark Ternullo’s apartment in a multi-family home. The wall behind the bathtub had to be removed due to extensive water damage.
“In doing so, the contractor found a hidden room in which multiple boxes full of pornographic images of children were stored,” the Essex County District Attorney’s office said in a statement Thursday.
Ternullo has lived in the building on Butler Avenue for about 23 years. As police searched his home, Ternullo went to his office in Beverly, where he is a psychologist for adults, families and children.
According to the police report, nearly 1,000 images, “were located throughout the apartment, with the majority in the secret room/void and in the bedroom or ‘home office.’”
Investigators say the pictures are Ternullo’s because he allegedly “superimposed” himself onto images of children in inappropriate and suggestive positions.
Ternullo pleaded not guilty to one count of possession of child pornography in Salem District Court Thursday.
Prosecutors requested $500,000 cash bail, but the judge set it at $10,000. If he makes bail, he has been ordered to remain under house arrest with a GPS monitoring device, stay away from children under 18 and not use the internet.