Matt Turner's Summer Transfer To Arsenal Becomes OfficialWe've known for a while that Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner was heading overseas to Arsenal. His transfer became official Friday morning.

WATCH: Richard Seymour Surprises Robert Kraft With Hall Of Fame AnnouncementRichard Seymour is a Hall of Famer. When he learned the news on Thursday, one of the first people he wanted to tell was Robert Kraft.

Josh Allen Makes Case For More 'Fair' Overtime System During NFL HonorsBills quarterback Josh Allen made sure to take a moment on Thursday night to express a commonly held belief in the Buffalo area right now about the NFL's current overtime system.

What Brad Stevens Had To Say About Celtics' Deadline Day Trades: 'Perfect Fit For Our Best Players'Brad Stevens is very happy with what the Celtics accomplished on deadline day, bringing in a solid combo guard in Derrick White while reuniting with big man Daniel Theis.

Bill Belichick Roasted At NFL Honors By Jimmy Kimmel, Cousin Sal Over Brian Flores Text Message SnafuThe NFL has a rather serious matter at hand with Brian Flores' lawsuit against the league for racial discriminations in its hiring processes for coaches. But on Thursday night at the league's annual awards ceremony, it was made into a laughing matter.