BOSTON (CBS) – If you need help with your taxes and can’t get in touch with anyone from the Internal Revenue Service they’ll be available in Boston Saturday.
The IRS is only answering about 9-percent of phone calls, so it will have special hours at the Taxpayer Assistance Center on Saturday, February 12, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The agency says visitors can walk in for face-to-face help and no appointment is required.
The center is at the JFK Federal Building at 15 New Sudbury Street in Boston.
For more information on what services are being offered and what to bring, click here.