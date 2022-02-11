BOSTON (CBS) – A report from the Massachusetts State Police is shedding light on a Boston University professor’s deadly fall while climbing rusty stairs on MBTA property.
New video released of the incident last September shows David Jones climbing the stairs at the JFK/UMass station in Dorchester. The staircase had been closed because of the condition it was in.
In a newly released State Police report, investigators said Jones entered the staircase, made it three quarters of the way up, but then the steps gave way causing him to fall approximately 20 feet to the pavement below. Jones suffered significant head trauma and died.
The Suffolk County District Attorney’s office investigated the death and determined no charges should be filed.