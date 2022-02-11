SALEM (CBS) – A Lawrence man charged with giving cocaine to a 13-year-old girl and dropping her off at a hospital where she died is expected to plead guilty. Carlos Rivera, 49, is due in Salem Superior Court Friday.
The Essex District Attorney’s Office said he will plead guilty to all charges in the 2019 case including involuntary manslaughter, aggravated rape of a child, rape, indecent assault and battery, distribution of class B to a minor.
Police said Rivera was with the 13-year-old and other teenage girls at his apartment the evening of May 19, 2019 and most of the following day. He’s accused of indecently assaulting the 13-year-old and another 16-year-old girl there. Investigators said Rivera also gave cocaine to the 13-year-old before dropping her off at Lawrence General Hospital. She was pronounced dead moments later. Rivera was arrested five days later.