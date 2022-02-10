BOSTON (CBS) – If you have to travel near the Prudential Center Thursday morning, be prepared for delays. The inbound lane of Huntington Avenue remains partially closed after a huge water main break Wednesday evening.

The break, which shot water up into the air like a geyser, forced Boston Police to close Huntington between Exeter and West Newton streets.

The river stopped South End residents and Copley commuters in their tracks. Bridget Lindstrom watched in disbelief from her front row seat, right inside her coffee shop on the corner.

“It was kind of like a torrential flood,” Lindstrom told WBZ-TV. “It was pouring right down here. It just looked like there was a literal monsoon outside. It pushed all of this gravel and debris up here. It was insane.”

Water and sewer crews had the break under control by 6:15 p.m. There is no word yet on what caused it.

Tom Bagley with Boston Water and Sewer Commission said something happened to one of two pipes between Ring Road and Harcourt Street.

“They’ll dig, find the section of pipe that’s broken, or whatever is broken, replace it, repair it,” Bagley said, adding that commuters should avoid the area Thursday if possible.

Bagley said some fire hydrants in the area were also affected.