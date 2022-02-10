SWANSEA (CBS) — A Swansea man will turn 102 next month, and all he wants for the celebration is to receive birthday cards.
Joseph Bucko is a World War II veteran. His daughter JoAnn put out a call on social media for cards.
"My dad will be turning 102 years young on March 20th," she wrote. "I would like to ask anyone who wants to can send him a birthday card. . . it would absolutely make his day."
And people have responded. Bucko gets a stack every day, and spends hours sitting on his porch using a magnifying glass to read the warm messages he’s received from strangers.
Anyone who'd like to send him a birthday card can address it to Joseph Bucko at 43 Laurel Ave. in Swansea, MA 02777.