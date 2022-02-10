QUINCY (CBS) — Roche Bros., the Mansfield-based supermarket chain, is closing down its Quincy location in April.
The company said in a statement to WBZ-TV on Thursday that it is planning to keep the store open through April 11, unless inventory and staffing assignments affect that.
The Roche Bros. in Quincy opened in 1996 and ran for 26 years.
“Unfortunately, we have had to make the hard decision to close our Quincy location. We are grateful for the support and patronage of the Quincy community during our time there,” the store said in a statement. “It is our sincere hope that we can continue to serve a portion of our Quincy shoppers through our rochebros.com shopping and delivery service from our other location.”
The company also said that the 164 associates employed at that location will be offered jobs at other 16 Roche Bros. locations or four Brothers Marketplace locations.