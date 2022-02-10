BOSTON (CBS) — Richard Seymour is a Hall of Famer.

The former Patriots defensive lineman who won three Super Bowls in New England was officially announced as a member of the 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame class on Thursday night.

Seymour was previously announced as one of 15 finalists, a group that had been trimmed from 26 semifinalists. It was the fourth straight year that Seymour was named a finalist, though this time, he made the final cut.

The No. 6 overall pick in 2001 by Bill Belichick and the Patriots, Seymour played eight seasons for New England before being traded to the Oakland Raiders, where he played for four more years. In 164 regular-season games, he recorded 498 total tackles, with 57.5 sacks, 91 tackles for a loss, four forced fumbles, eight fumble recoveries (one with a 68-yard return for a touchdown), and two interceptions. In 15 playoff games, he recorded 51 total tackles, 4.5 sacks, and two fumble recoveries.

In addition to his three Super Bowls wins, Seymour earned three All-Pro nods, seven Pro Bowl selections, and a spot on the Hall of Fame’s All-2000s Team. He was inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame in 2020.

Now, in addition to the red jacket in Foxboro, he’ll have a gold jacket and his own bust in Canton.

The full class of 2022 includes:

T Tony Boselli

WR Cliff Branch

S LeRoy Butler

Referee Art McNally

LB Sam Mills

DE/DT Richard Seymour

Coach Dick Vermeil

DT/DE Bryant Young