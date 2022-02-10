BOSTON (CBS) – As a Massachusetts resident, Catherine Graham has been to neighboring New Hampshire plenty of times. Her upcoming trip to the Granite State, however, will be a much different commute.

Graham recently flew to California and attending a taping of the Price is Right. She was selected to play the pricing game, winning a firepit and loveseat during the episode, which aired February 1.

Thanks to her winning bid of $801, Graham was given the opportunity to go on stage with host Drew Carey and play “Side By Side.”

That’s when Graham learned what she would be playing for – a trip to New Hampshire. She won by correctly guessing the value of the prize was $7,696 instead of $9,676.

The prize came with five nights at The Hotel Concord, daily breakfast and one dinner, along with $80 in additional food spending.

Graham’s commute to New Hampshire will be a bit longer than what she usually experiences when she visits from Massachusetts. She will have to travel to California in order to cash in on the roundtrip airfare from Los Angeles to Manchester.

“My face says it all. I said ‘Oh you’re kidding.’ Drew goes ‘Oh that’s great. Congratulations, New Hampshire is beautiful!’ I go ‘Drew, I live in Boston!’” Graham recalled about the show taping. “I’ve been (to New Hampshire) a million times.”

Though Graham said she loves New Hampshire, she wishes her prize had been somewhere a bit warmer.

“I just wish it was Tahiti or some place, or Bora Bora. A cruise around the world maybe,” she laughed, adding that the prize didn’t change how she felt about her Price is Right experience. “It was so fun.”