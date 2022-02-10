BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 2,611 new confirmed COVID cases on Thursday. There were also 61 additional deaths reported.
As of Thursday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is down to 3.80%, marking the first time the positivity rate is below 4% since late November.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,516,170. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 22,069.
There were 83,967 total new tests reported.
There are 1,161 people currently in the hospital with COVID.
There are also 213 patients currently in intensive care.