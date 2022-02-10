BOSTON (CBS) — NBA trade deadline day is full of drama. For the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets, it could be the culmination of their respective season-long soap operas.

James Harden wants to be traded to Philadelphia. We’ve known this for a few weeks now. But he doesn’t want the world to know that he wants to be traded to Philadelphia, according to Adrian Wojnarowski, because demanding your way off a team two straight years is a pretty bad look.

It was roughly a year ago that Harden forced his way out of Houston. He was given the choice of Brooklyn and Philadelphia, and he chose Brooklyn. Now he’s having demander’s remorse, and wants the Nets to give him a mulligan.

The 76ers want Harden — or at least they think they do — and they have an enticing trade chip in Ben Simmons, who hasn’t played all season because the team hurt his feelings this offseason. But the 76ers are probably a little wary of trading away Simmons, whom they’ve been holding on to all season in hopes of landing another star, for a star that has a history of changing his mind rather quickly. And doesn’t play defense. And doesn’t always give his best effort.

There are mixed reports whether or not the Nets and the 76ers are talking about a Harden-Simmons trade ahead of Thursday’s 3pm trade deadline. In his Harden report Thursday morning, Woj said there has been no serious dialogue between the two teams. That could change leading up to the deadline.

Harden is set to miss his fourth straight game Thursday night with a “hamstring injury.” The Nets are in a tailspin without Kevin Durant, losers of eight straight. Their F-Troop lost to the Celtics by 30 on Tuesday night.

The 76ers, on the other hand, have done pretty well without Simmons this season. Joel Embiid remains a beast and his MVP-worthy season has Philadelphia at 32-22, fifth place in a wide open Eastern Conference. If any coach has a chance at getting Harden to give a damn, it’s Doc Rivers. Daryl Morey could just wait and try to sign Harden outright this offseason, but Philly is right in the mix in the East. Adding a player like Harden, if he’s engaged, could put them over the top.

Simmons, if he decides to play, would also be a nice add for Brooklyn, giving them a defensive presence next to Durant (when he returns) and Kyrie Irving (on the road). The Nets need something at the moment, and trading their drama for another team’s drama may be what the doctor ordered.

The deal feels almost too right, which means it probably won’t get done. But sometimes, trading drama for drama is the best move a team can make.